Pacers GM Chad Buchanan provides update on Tyrese Haliburton's road to recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- It’s been 12 months since Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City.

In February, the 26-year-old was also diagnosed with shingles, adding another hurdle to his rehab. Now, a year removed from the Achilles injury and over four months after the shingles diagnosis, Haliburton has maintained a positive mindset throughout his recovery.

A day after the NBA Draft, when Indiana traded for former Purdue star and Westfield native Braden Smith, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan provided an update on Haliburton’s progress.

"He looks good, his mood, his energy, his charisma is there," Buchanan said. "He's anxious to get back, but he's also, and we're going to be the same way; we're also patient about this as well. You're away from the game for as long as he'll be away once he steps back on the floor. It's not going to be instantly, back to Tyrese. I think we all have to have some grace with him. He knows that's going to be part of his recovery that I'm not going to be myself instantly."

Buchanan then shifted to Haliburton’s day-to-day progress.

"Recoveries on schedule, he's in here every morning working out with our group," Buchanan added. "[Tyrese] looks good, obviously the shingles, getting through that was a hurdle for him to overcome that he didn't anticipate was going to be part of the recovery."

The Pacers finished this past season with a 19-63 record, which marked the worst season in franchise history. One positive though from the year was the new addition of center Ivica Zubac. Zubac was traded to Indianapolis from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and three draft picks during February's trade deadline.

Buchanan shared that while it may take time for Haliburton to fully feel like himself again, having a new 7-foot, 240-pound center who rebounds at a high level should make his ramp-up much smoother.

"You may see some ups and downs, I'm sure, with him as the season starts," Buchanan said. "He's got a new teammate, a new center to kind of get adjusted to playing with. Overall, you walk in here, and he's the same Tyrese, and I think this experience has made him hungry, and not being in the playoffs and seeing teams have success that we've had success against has probably motivated him and the rest of our group. I think they're anxious to get back on the court together."

The Pacers have just under four more months of the offseason before the start of the 2026-2027 season, starting in mid to late October.

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