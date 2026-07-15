Pacers lose to Timberwolves 114-98 in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Pacers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Summer League contest, 114-98 on Wednesday.

With the loss to the Timberwolves, Indiana's Summer League record falls to 1-3.

Indiana fell behind quickly, trailing Minnesota 35-24 by the end of the first quarter. The Pacers' last lead came with just over two minutes left in the first quarter, when Indiana held a narrow 22-21 advantage.

From there, Indiana played the final three quarters mostly dealing with a double-digit deficit.

Second-round draft pick and former Purdue star Braden Smith totaled eight points, six rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Smith is averaging 7.2 points, 6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 27 percent from the field in the Summer League.

During Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, second-year Pacer Jalen Slawson led Indiana's offense. The 6-foot-7-inch forward scored 20 points and added nine rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.

Slawson has averaged 20.5 points per game across Indiana's four Summer League contests, leading the team.

Last year's second-round draft pick, Taelon Peter, added nine points, including three made triples, during Wednesday's loss. The 6-foot-3 inch guard has averaged 9.5 points per game across four Summer League games.

The Pacers have one Summer League game remaining, but it has yet to be scheduled.