Pacers set for "Gold Out" at Game 5 against the Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are amping up the excitement for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday by declaring it a "Gold Out" at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All fans in attendance will receive a gold t-shirt featuring the team’s slogan for the 2024-25 season, "Yes 'Cers."

WRTV

After a commanding 129-103 victory in Game 4 in Milwaukee, the Pacers have a chance to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a win at home.

WRTV

"It's so important to have our fans in the game. There's that slogan we use: '49 states, it's just basketball, but this is Indiana.' When you have a Gold Out, it hits home. There's no fan base that gets into their postseason games at home like the Pacers fan base," Eddie White, host of Pacers Overtime, told WRTV.

The team has a strong playoff performance against the Bucks, boasting an undefeated 5-0 record in postseason games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse over the past two years.

The game starts at 6 p.m.