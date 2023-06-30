Pacers to sign Bruce Brown on a 2-year, $45 million deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Fresh off a championship run with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

The deal comes after Brown declined a $6.8 million player option with the Nuggets to become an unrestricted free agent.

Brown was one of Denver’s key players last season, along with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. The team’s efforts led them to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, he put up 21-points.

Brown’s agents, Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann, confirmed the trade to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.