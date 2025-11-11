Pacers unveil new 'Moments Mixtape' City Edition uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are turning back the clock with their 2025-26 Nike City Edition uniforms, unveiled today as "Moments Mixtape" — a remix of fan favorites in crisp white and royal blue.

The jerseys blend the best of Pacers history with the "PACERS" lettering across the chest inspired by the 1984-1990 look, surrounded by the blocking designed by Olympic champion Florence Griffith Joyner from the 1990-1997 era.

The shorts showcase the team's current logo mixed with the original 1967 logo, plus a nod to the State of Indiana on the belt buckle. And in true Pacers fashion, Hall of Famer Bobby "Slick" Leonard gets his due with "Boom Baby!" displayed on the jersey's anthem.

The royal blue blocking pays homage to the team's ABA roots, while the matching court design extends the story with oversized center marks and "Boom Baby" on the baseline.

Indiana Pacers

Fans can catch the new uniforms in action starting Monday night when the Pacers visit Utah at 9 p.m. The team will sport the throwback threads 21 times this season, including home games against Toronto on November 15 and Detroit on November 24.