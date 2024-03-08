Anthony Edwards scores 44, ends game with block as Timberwolves beat Pacers 113-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards matched his season high with 44 points, made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining and came up with a spectacular block at the buzzer to give the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Edwards soared to reject a last-second layup by the Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith, hitting his head on the rim as time expired.

Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota moved into the top spot in the Western Conference, one-half game ahead of Oklahoma City.

Neither team led by more than five points over the final 20 minutes, and Edwards scored the final eight points for the Wolves.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 23 points and 13 assists for the Pacers.