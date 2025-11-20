Bennedict Mathurin sparks Pacers to second victory, 127-118 over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 127-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The Pacers, off to their worst start in franchise history with 12 losses in 13 previous games, pulled away in the second quarter as Mathurin scored nine of his team's last 11 points for a 70-54 halftime lead. Indiana has been without as many as seven players due to injuries, including Mathurin, who returned Monday after missing 10 games with a toe injury.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and backup center Jay Huff scored 20 as the Pacers had six players in double digits.

Indiana hit 16 of 38 from beyond the arc while the Hornets were 13 of 45.

Rookie guard Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 28 points, including five 3s. Miles Bridges scored 25.

The Hornets (4-11) are 1-7 on the road.

The Hornets host the L.A. Clippers on Saturday.

The Pacers visit Cleveland on Friday.