Watch Now
SportsPacers

Actions

Billionaire Steven Rales buys 15% ownership stake in Indiana Pacers from Herb Simon

Pacers.png
WRTV
Pacers.png
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 19:17:25-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Billionaire Steven Rales will become a minority owner of the Indiana Pacers after purchasing 20% of the franchise from Herb Simon.

Rales, a 72-year-old DePauw grad, had already owned a 5% stake in the team and purchased another 15% at a $3.47 billion evaluation, according to a report by Sportico. The sale is still pending NBA approval.

Simon confirmed the news with the following statement on Thursday evening:

Fobes estimates Rales’ worth at $7.5 billion. He is the co-founder of Danaher Corporation and founded the Indian Paintbrush movie production company.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!