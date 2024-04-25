Bucks, Pacers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -5; over/under is 222.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers for game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 125-108 in the last matchup. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 37 points, and Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 34 points.

The Pacers are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 123.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee scores 119.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Pacers’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Bucks give up. The Bucks average 119.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 120.2 the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.4 points and 9.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 30.4 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 123.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (soleus).