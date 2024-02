INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement to trade guard Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Pacers are expected to receive three second-round picks, forward Marcus Morris and guard Furkan Korkmaz, according to Woj.

Hield is averaging 12 points per game this year for the Pacers. He holds the Pacers record for single-season 3-pointers made in the 2022-23 season.