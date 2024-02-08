Doug McDermott traded back to Pacers for second-round pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement with the San Antionio Spurs to acquire forward Doug McDermott, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Spurs will receive a future second-round pick from the Pacers, according to Woj.

McDermott was signed by the Pacers once before in July 2018 before being traded to the Spurs in Aug. 2021. In three seasons with the team, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.4 minutes.