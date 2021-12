INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, ESPN reported Thursday.

Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson are entering COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pacers placed Jeremy Lamb in the COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

Coach Rick Carlisle and Justin Holiday previously tested positive for COVID-19 this season.

Indiana is scheduled to host the Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. Friday.