ESPN reports Chris Duarte will miss 4-6 weeks after Friday night injury

INDIANAPOLIS — ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says Pacers guard Chris Duarte will miss the next 4-6 weeks after injuring his ankle during Friday night's game against the Miami Heat.

Duarte needed help getting off the floor with 7:12 left in the first quarter after rolling his ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot.

Duarte did not return. On Saturday, sources told ESPN Duarte suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

Pacers guard Chris Duarte has suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2022

The Pacers went on to win the game 101-99.

Indiana shot 46.3% overall while Miami was held to 38.3%.

The Pacers host New Orleans on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.