ESPN reports Chris Duarte will miss 4-6 weeks after Friday night injury

Noah K. Murray/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in New York.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 05, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — ESPN Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says Pacers guard Chris Duarte will miss the next 4-6 weeks after injuring his ankle during Friday night's game against the Miami Heat.

Duarte needed help getting off the floor with 7:12 left in the first quarter after rolling his ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot.

Duarte did not return. On Saturday, sources told ESPN Duarte suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain.

The Pacers went on to win the game 101-99.

Indiana shot 46.3% overall while Miami was held to 38.3%.

The Pacers host New Orleans on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

