INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton escaped serious injury Monday night during an awkward slip and fall against the Boston Celtics.

The Pacers shared a release via social media explaining Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain with no signs of tearing in an MRI.

Haliburton is scheduled to be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the report.

The Pacers are back in action on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.