ESPN: Tyrese Haliburton selected for USA Olympics roster

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is going to the Olympics.

According to ESPN Sources, the Indiana Pacers all-star was selected to represent Team USA in Paris this summer.

ESPN Sources: USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team may initially keep one open spot. pic.twitter.com/kO7TREBVDK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

The other players reported to be on the roster include Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.

