ESPN: Tyrese Haliburton selected for USA Olympics roster

Posted at 10:36 PM, Apr 15, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is going to the Olympics.

According to ESPN Sources, the Indiana Pacers all-star was selected to represent Team USA in Paris this summer.

The other players reported to be on the roster include Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.

