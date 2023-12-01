Haliburton leads Indiana against Miami after 44-point game

Indiana visits Miami tomorrow night after Tyrese Haliburton scored 44 points in the Pacers’ 142-132 loss to the Heat on Thursday.

The Heat are 8-7 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 4.4.

The Pacers are 7-7 in conference play. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference scoring 127.9 points per game while shooting 50.4%.

The Heat average 112.3 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 125.8 the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 50.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 47.8% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Pacers 142-132 in their last matchup on Dec. 1. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 36 points, and Haliburton led the Pacers with 44 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bruce Brown is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.6 points for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 130.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: RJ Hampton: out (knee), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Pacers: Jalen Smith: out (knee).

