Haliburton named to first ever all-tournament team

AP Photo/Ian Maule
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 13:21:41-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana Pacer who put much of the league on notice in the first quarter of the regular season and throughout the in season tournament has picked up recognition from the league for his efforts.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the first ever All-NBA In-Season Tournament team.

Haliburton led the Pacers to the tournament championship this past weekend, where the team ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Throughout the first 20-plus games this season, Haliburton is averaging nearly 27 points per game and more than 12 assists per game.

Alongside Haliburton on the list are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

