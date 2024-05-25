Watch Now
Haliburton out for game 3 with left hamstring injury, per ESPN Sources

Charles Krupa/AP
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 25, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyrese Haliburton is out for game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, according to ESPN sources.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski posted on X that Haliburton is unlikely to play due to a left-hamstring injury. He later came back to say that the All-NBA Star will miss the game altogether.

Haliburton left in the third quarter of a Game 2 loss at Boston with a sore left hamstring.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the hamstring injury was the same one Haliburton injured during a Jan. 8 regular-season win over the Celtics. He missed 10 of the next 11 games.

Sources tell ESPN that Haliburton will be reassessed ahead of Game 4 on Monday — but his availability for that game also remains in serious question.

Boston leads the Eastern Conference Finals 2-0.

