Haliburton's 16th double-double leads Pacers past Clippers 129-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 29 points and 12 assists for his 16th double-double of the season, Aaron Nesmith scored a season-high 19, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 129-111 on Sunday.

Haliburton scored 17 points in the third quarter, when the Pacers (32-23) took a 101-83 lead. The All-Star point guard shot 9 of 14 overall with four 3-pointers.

The Pacers, who are an NBA-best 16-5 in 2025, had seven players score in double digits. Indiana center Myles Turner returned from a three-game injury absence with 17 first-half points.

The short-handed Clippers (31-25) were without leading scorer Norman Powell (left knee soreness) and No. 3 scorer Kawhi Leonard (left foot soreness). Powell averages 24.2 points per game, and Leonard 16.9.

That meant veteran All-Star guard James Harden looked to take more shots — he went 9 of 17 with six 3s to finish with 31 points and 11 assists. Ivica Zubac added 22 points.

Takeaways

Clippers: Leonard has played in just 16 games this season, but Powell's absence proved problematic. The lack of scoring options became increasingly evident as Los Angeles steadily fell behind.

Pacers: It's an ideal time to make a run, with two more home games this week and Indiana riding a three-game winning streak. And it helps to have Turner back after he missed three games with a cervical strain.

Key moment

Haliburton buried 3-pointers on three consecutive third-quarter possessions as the Pacers opened a 90-69 lead.

Key stat

Indiana made 13 of 20 shots to outscore Los Angeles 35-28 in the third quarter. The Pacers finished 46-of-84 shooting (54.8%).

Up next

The Clippers visit Detroit on Monday. The Pacers host Denver on Monday.