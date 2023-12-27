Haliburton's late 3 leads Indiana to 123-117 win over Houston

Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 10 assists and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute left to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak, winning on the road for the first time since Dec. 7.

Haliburton went 13 of 21 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Sengun was coming off a career-high 37 points in Houston's 106-104 win over New Orleans on Saturday. He added five assists and four steals on Tuesday.

Fred VanVleet hit a running layup with 1:50 remaining to give Houston a 117-115 lead, their first since early in the third quarter. VanVleet finished with 18 points and nine assists.

Early in the third quarter, Haliburton made three 3-pointers in a two-minute span, capping off a 12-2 run that gave Indiana an 81-74 lead. The Pacers outscored the Rockets 37-23 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 101-90 lead.

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks left the game midway through the third quarter and was later ruled out with a right abdominal oblique strain.

There were 15 lead changes and six ties in the game.

Houston outscored Indiana 74-44 in the paint, while the Pacers did more damage from the 3-point line, where they made 19 of 43.

The Rockets led 67-64 at the half.

Rockets forward Tari Eason tied the game at 33 on the last play of the first quarter by stealing the ball from Andrew Nembhard and finishing with a thunderous breakaway dunk. Eason had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Houston.

The Pacers were without Reggie Bullock Jr. (illness) and Bruce Brown (right knee bone bruise). Obi Toppin -- who entered Tuesday having started 27 of 28 games this season -- played 14 minutes off the bench, scoring seven points.

