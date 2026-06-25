'He impacts winning.' Pacers GM Chad Buchanan shares what stood out about Braden Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Former Purdue star and Westfield grad Braden Smith is staying home.

The Indiana Pacers traded for Smith, the NCAA all-time assist leader, in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. The Pacers sent the Chicago Bulls guard Kam Jones, two future second-round pick swaps, and cash in exchange for Smith, who was taken No. 38 overall.

The Pacers have signed Smith to a two-way contract.

Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan shared what stood out to him about Smith.

"There's certain players you see early on that just kind of gives you an itch," Buchanan said. "You just see certain qualities. Braden from the very beginning up till today has a competitive will that is very hard to put a measure on and a value on. He's always won. He impacts winning."

"His basketball IQ is extremely high," Buchanan added. "You look at the players in this draft, what he accomplished in college and you look at the other point guards in this draft, his ability to make plays for other players, see things that other players can't see is a special trait."

Buchanan was talking to Purdue head coach Matt Painter and the biggest thing Painter said is that Smith impacts winning. Buchanan said that's the best quality for a player.

Buchanan's son played basketball at Westfield High School, the same school Smith attended. Buchanan addressed his relationship with Smith.

"The fact that he is a local player, a Purdue player, I know it's a story, but that's not the reason why we drafted Braden Smith," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said. "We believe in him as a player, our whole group does. It's a group decision. It's not my decision."

Buchanan said the Pacers wanted to get a player on a two-way contract at the point guard position, which is why they targeted Smith. Buchanan added it's always good to have depth at the point guard position with potential injuries.

Buchanan compared what he saw from Smith to another Pacers backcourt player.

"I felt like when I watched Andrew Nembhard, and we watched him at the combine, a lot of the same things were happening when Andrew had the ball as what we saw with Braden with the ball," Buchanan said. "His team was organized. He got a good look for everybody."

Buchanan thinks Smith's instinct and IQ fits well in Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle's system.

Smith will wear No. 3 with the Pacers, the same number he wore at Purdue.