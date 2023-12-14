Indiana basketball legend George McGinnis dead at 73

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana basketball legend George McGinnis has died.

McGinnis, 73, died Thursday morning, according to the Indiana Pacers.

McGinnis succumbed to complications from a cardiac arrest suffered last week at his home. He was taken to Community North Hospital where family, friends, and former teammates maintained a vigil of support until his passing.

A standout at George Washington High School, he led the Continentals to the state championship in 1969. He won Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana that year.

McGinnis went on to play at Indiana University where he earned All-Big Ten honors.

He went on to star for the Indiana Pacers in their back-to-back championship winning seasons of 1972 and 1973. In 1975, McGinnis won ABA MVP.

His No. 30 is retired by the Indiana Pacers. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Simon Family provided the following statement:

“From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers. He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers.”

According to the Pacers, the burial will be private, but a celebration of life will take place in Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the first of the year.