Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton named to All-NBA 3rd Team

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Haliburton had a career-high 10.9 assists, 20.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, leading the NBA.

He joins Reggie Miller, Jermaine O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Paul George and Victor Oladipo as the only Pacers in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA Team.

The full list of All-NBA teams is as follows:

All-NBA First Team:



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

All-NBA Second Team:



Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Kawhi Leonard

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Davis

All-NBA Third Team:

