Watch Now
SportsPacers

Actions

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton named to All-NBA 3rd Team

Tyrese Haliburton
AP Photo/Ian Maule
Tyrese Haliburton
Posted at 10:48 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 22:48:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to receive the honor.

Haliburton had a career-high 10.9 assists, 20.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, leading the NBA.

He joins Reggie Miller, Jermaine O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Paul George and Victor Oladipo as the only Pacers in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA Team.

The full list of All-NBA teams is as follows:

All-NBA First Team:

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Nikola Jokic
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Luka Doncic

All-NBA Second Team:

  • Kevin Durant
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Anthony Davis

All-NBA Third Team:

  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Steph Curry
  • Lebron James
  • Devin Booker
  • Domantas Sabonis
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.