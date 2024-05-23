Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton named to All-NBA 3rd Team

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to receive the honor.
Haliburton had a career-high 10.9 assists, 20.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, leading the NBA.
He joins Reggie Miller, Jermaine O’Neal, Metta World Peace, Paul George and Victor Oladipo as the only Pacers in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA Team.
The full list of All-NBA teams is as follows:
All-NBA First Team:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Nikola Jokic
- Jayson Tatum
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Luka Doncic
All-NBA Second Team:
- Kevin Durant
- Anthony Edwards
- Kawhi Leonard
- Jalen Brunson
- Anthony Davis
All-NBA Third Team:
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Steph Curry
- Lebron James
- Devin Booker
- Domantas Sabonis