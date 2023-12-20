Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton takes kids on a shopping spree of a lifetime

AVON — It's not every day you get the chance to be spoiled by a Pacers player. But for 30 deserving kids with Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (Café), Pacers Point Guard, Tyrese Haliburton surprised them with a shopping spree of a lifetime.

"At the end of the day, I am just a big kid. To be here with these guys, I know when I was a kid, I would probably love this opportunity to be around an NBA player," Haliburton said.

He kicked off the night by treating the kids to dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings, where he surprised them with tickets to see him in action Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

WRTV

After all bellies were full, he walked them next door to Academy Sports and Outdoors. He gave each kid $300 to spend, in addition to a brand-new pair of shoes each.

"I think the best part about the holidays is giving back and being able to provide. Not only for my family and friends but just anyone in the community. A big part of what I want to do when I sign my long-term contract here is to give back," Haliburton said.

WRTV

"Something at school happened, but since I’m doing this, I don't have to do my homework," Elijah Johnson said.

Our Amber Grigley caught up with Johnson, whose day ended on a great note after spending the evening with his favorite basketball player.

"He's a good player," Johnson said.

"Very appreciative. I'm overwhelmed with the generosity and I’m very thankful that we were allowed to receive the gifts," Danielle Terry, Johnson’s mother said.

WRTV

Although Haliburton left the kids speechless, he's hoping they left feeling inspired.

"Chase your dreams and do what you want to do. I'm the first NBA player from where I’m from. I was always told that this wasn't a possibility for me. The fact that I’m able to do this, I hope that I inspire them to do what they want to do in life. No dream is too small," Haliburton said.