NBA All-Star Saturday night 2024 to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wendesday, the NBA All-Star host committee announced that State Farm All-Star Saturday Night featuring the Starry 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

By holding the event at Lucas Oil Stadium, the event will be able to host 35,000 people as opposed to short of 20,000 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“State Farm All-Star Saturday Night is one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in all of sports, and holding it at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of football’s most iconic venues which was also thoughtfully designed for basketball events, enables us to make it more accessible than ever to our community,” said Rick Fuson CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “This focus on community is one of the ways that will make NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis so special and unique, and I am grateful to our friends and partners at the NBA and the Capital Improvement Board for working with us to make this possible.”

Of the 35,000 tickets, 10,500 tickets will on sale to the public for $24, $49 and $79 on July 24.

Indiana Pacers fans will have the first opportunity to buy tickets, but first have to sign up at Pacers.com/AllStar2024.

“Between two top-tier sports venues, four days of free public transit, and one of the most walkable downtowns in America, NBA All-Star has never been more accessible or fan-friendly,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “It’s no surprise. When it comes to hosting large events, Indianapolis does it like nobody else.”

In addition to hosting one of the most beloved annual All-Star events, the use of Lucas Oil Stadium allows organizers to maximize this versatile downtown facility for fan engagement. NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities will take place on the south end of the stadium, with roughly 35,000 seats surrounding the court, while the north end will be used for concerts and performances. More details on those events will be shared at a later date.