Nets outlast Pacers 115-111, still eliminated from postseason contention

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 27 points, rookie Noah Clowney had a career-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Indiana Pacers 115-111 on Wednesday night to split a home-and-home set.

The Nets were eliminated from postseason contention when Atlanta beat Detroit at home to wrap up at least a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Brooklyn last missed the playoffs in 2017-18.

Mikal Bridges added 17 points, and Nic Claxton had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Nets had lost their previous two games, the last a 133-111 loss in Indianapolis on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 24 for Indiana. The Pacers had won three in a row.

Brooklyn fell behind by 14 points in the first half and then led by 13 points in the third quarter. Haliburton sparked a 10-2 spurt with seven points of his own, including a 16-foot jumper that cut it to 88-87 with 37 seconds left in the quarter.

The Nets led 100-95 with 5:57 left in regulation, but Siakam outscored them 11-3 and put Indiana ahead 106-103 with. 2:16 to play,

After Claxton’s dunk, Siakam answered with a basket before Bridges hit a 3-pointer in front of the Indiana bench to even it a 108 with 1:23 left.

Indiana called a timeout and Siakam committed an offensive foul driving to the basket. Dennis Schroder hit a 3-pointer and Clowney made two free throws to make it 112-108 with 40 second left.

Haliburton then hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, and Jalen Wilson sealed it with two free throws.

