New York firefighter and Israeli fan unite in passion for Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — The passion of Indiana Pacers fans knows no geographic bounds, as evidenced by the emotional journey of Hans Perez, a New York Firefighter. Perez recently became an internet sensation after a video showcasing his steadfast support for the Pacers went viral.

In the video, he was met with some hostile reception, including garbage thrown at him by New Yorkers while wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey outside Madison Square Garden.

RELATED | Pacers roll out the gold carpet for fan pelted with trash in New York

"As much as I wanted to react and do something back, I just knew that’s not me," Perez said. "That’s not what I should do. It's not right. I just tried to stay calm and de-escalate the situation as much as I can."

Adding to this narrative of unwavering loyalty is Tal Schweiger, who flew more than 15 hours from Tel Aviv, Israel, to witness the Pacers compete in Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Schweiger, a dedicated Pacers fan for 30 years, expressed his excitement at being in Indianapolis.

"Just to be here, just to get a sense of the community and the city, is a lifelong dream," he said.

The stories of Perez and Schweiger illustrate how love for the Pacers transcends borders and demonstrates the global growth of basketball.

"We now get all games all year. We are very big fans in Israel," Schweiger noted. "For the Indiana Pacers, I know five or six of them in Israel," Schweiger said.

"The Pacers are nationwide; I know a couple more fans in New York, but the Pacers? They reach me. I’m a fan," said Perez.

As these dedicated fans embrace the moment, they recognize that experiences like this are rare.

"It's going to mean everything to me, and I’m going to soak it all up," Schweiger said, reflecting on the significance of being at the games.

The dedication of fans like Perez and Schweiger highlights the powerful connections formed through sports, transcending local rivalries and uniting people from different backgrounds in their love for the game.