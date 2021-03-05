Menu

Watch
SportsPacers

Actions

Nuggets close out 1st half with 113-103 win at Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Nuggets Pacers Basketball
Posted at 11:17 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 23:17:05-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets get past the Indiana Pacers 113-103.

Denver closed out the first half of the season with four straight road wins.

Indiana was led by Myles Turner's 22 points and Domantas Sabonis had his fourth triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Pacers lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Pacers also have lost five straight on their home court. Denver broke a 68-all tie by closing the third quarter on a 14-6 run and sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the fourth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!