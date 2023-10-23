Watch Now
Pacers, Aaron Nesmith agree to contract extension

Eric Christian Smith/AP
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, left, shoots as Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) defends during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:42:34-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement on a contract extension with one of their promising role players.

Forward Aaron Nesmith agreed to a 3-year, $33 million extension with the team this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During the 2022-23 season, Nesmith averaged career highs in points per game (10.1), rebounds per game (3.8), assists per game (1.3) and steals per game (.8).

The 24-year-old was traded to the Pacers during the 2022 offseason in a deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston.

