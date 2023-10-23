Pacers, Aaron Nesmith agree to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have reached an agreement on a contract extension with one of their promising role players.

Forward Aaron Nesmith agreed to a 3-year, $33 million extension with the team this week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During the 2022-23 season, Nesmith averaged career highs in points per game (10.1), rebounds per game (3.8), assists per game (1.3) and steals per game (.8).

The 24-year-old was traded to the Pacers during the 2022 offseason in a deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston.