Pacers, Andrew Nembhard agree to extension, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the Pacers breakout stars in 2024 will be sticking with the team for multiple years after agreeing to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Andrew Nembhard, who is currently competing in the Olympics for the Canadian National Team, agreed to a 3-year, $59 million extension with the Pacers this week.

The No. 31 pick in the 2022 draft, Nembhard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game for the Pacers run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines