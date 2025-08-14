Pacers announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers released the 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday.

The Pacers will tip off the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Finals rematch on October 23.

As of now, the Pacers are scheduled to appear in nine nationally televised games, aired on ESPN, Amazon Prime and NBC/Peacock.

Emirates NBA Cup

The Pacers will play four games in the Emirates NBA Cup.

October 31 vs the Atlanta Hawks

November 21 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

November 26 vs the Toronto Raptors

November 28 vs the Washington Wizards

Teams that advance through the group stage will play knockout round games on December 9 and December 10. The winners will move on to the semifinal and final round games on December 13 and December 16 in Las Vegas.

Homestands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Pacers will have four homestands this regular season, featuring at least four games.

November 1 vs the Golden State Warriors

November 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

November 5 vs the Brooklyn Nets