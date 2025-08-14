Pacers announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers released the 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday.
The Pacers will tip off the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Finals rematch on October 23.
As of now, the Pacers are scheduled to appear in nine nationally televised games, aired on ESPN, Amazon Prime and NBC/Peacock.
A limited number of select single-game tickets are on sale now for every Pacers home game. More information can be found here.
Emirates NBA Cup
The Pacers will play four games in the Emirates NBA Cup.
October 31 vs the Atlanta Hawks
November 21 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
November 26 vs the Toronto Raptors
November 28 vs the Washington Wizards
Teams that advance through the group stage will play knockout round games on December 9 and December 10. The winners will move on to the semifinal and final round games on December 13 and December 16 in Las Vegas.
Homestands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Pacers will have four homestands this regular season, featuring at least four games.
October 31 vs the Atlanta Hawks
November 1 vs the Golden State Warriors
November 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks
November 5 vs the Brooklyn Nets