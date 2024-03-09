Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin undergoing season-ending surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the Pacers’ star players will undergo season-ending surgery, the team announced on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He will have a season-ending surgery in Los Angeles next week.

The team says he is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024-25 season.

Mathurin has been averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 44.6% from the field this season.

The Pacers have not announced who will be taking his place on the starting roster for the remainder of the season.