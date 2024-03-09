Watch Now
SportsPacers

Actions

Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin undergoing season-ending surgery

Wizards Pacers Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wizards Pacers Basketball
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 16:30:38-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the Pacers’ star players will undergo season-ending surgery, the team announced on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He will have a season-ending surgery in Los Angeles next week.

The team says he is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024-25 season.

Mathurin has been averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 44.6% from the field this season.

The Pacers have not announced who will be taking his place on the starting roster for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!