Pacers fans excited for playoff game 3 against Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — "It feels good to be back in the playoffs. It's been a couple of years so the energy in the fieldhouse is definitely going to be electric," Mariah Barber said.

It's game-time at Gainbridge and the Pacers are giving fans the gear they need for a "gold out."

WRTV

Pacers fans are ready to bring the energy for the first home game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"I am impressed by the way they're playing now. The first game they lost. I mean, they just weren't into it the way they should've been but they tied it up and I am all for them. Go Pacers," Clyde Williams said.

"It's amazing. We are there win or lose and we've been waiting for this," Rico Mendez said.

Die hard fan, Mendez, remembers when the Indiana Pacers played the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs way back in 2000.

That's when Reggie Miller dropped 41 points, helping send the Pacers to the second round.

"Reggie Miller started this back in days. Boom baby. I can't get over that," Williams said.

He's loving the momentum surrounding the blue and gold. You'll hear him from section 101.

"Every time we hit threes, we have to yell "boom baby." When Myles is doing his thing, yell "Monster Myles," Williams said. "We need this in our city to uplift us. There's been a drought with the Pacers but now they are here in the playoffs and I think they're going to do something."

