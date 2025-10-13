Pacers launch audio description service for visually impaired fans

INDIANAPOLIS — Visually impaired fans will have a new way to experience Indiana Pacers games this season through a partnership with nonprofit MindsEye that provides live audio description at 20 home games.

Starting with Monday's preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, ticketed fans can access trained audio describers who relay visual information happening during games — from player movements and team uniforms to mascot Boomer's antics and halftime performances.

"Pacers games are all about energy, excitement and connection, and our fans deserve to feel part of that," said Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines. "This partnership with MindsEye lets us bring the full game-day experience to blind and low-vision fans in a new way."

The service was piloted during last season for both Pacers and Fever games. Fans can sign up at mindseyeradio.org or visit Guest Services at Section 2 when they arrive at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

To use the service, fans download the free LiveVoice app, bring their own headphones, and receive a code to activate live audio description synced to the game.

"Being a part of the first of something is always cool, but nothing beats being a part of the first of something that makes something accessible," said MindsEye President and CEO Jason Frazier.

The audio description will be available at 19 additional home games throughout the season, including matchups against the Thunder (Oct. 23), Celtics (Jan. 12), and 76ers (April 10).