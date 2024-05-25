Pacers list Haliburton as questionable, Celtics rule out Porzingis for Game 3 matchup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers remain hopeful that All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton will play in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals after listing him as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Haliburton, who led the NBA in assists this season and has been the catalyst for Indiana's deepest playoff run in a decade, left in the third quarter of a Game 2 loss at Boston with a sore left hamstring. He did not return.

The Celtics lead the series 2-0 with the next two games, Saturday and Monday, being played in Indianapolis, where the Pacers are a perfect 6-0 this postseason.

Boston, which has won five straight playoff games overall and is 4-0 on the road in the playoffs, again will be without center Kristaps Porzingis. The one-time All-Star has not played since April 29 because of a strained right calf.

Boston also could be without backup center Luke Kornet. He is listed as doubtful after spraining his left wrist Thursday night. The Celtics will need two more wins to reach their second NBA Finals in three years.