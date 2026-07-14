Pacers lose to Raptors in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (WRTV) -- The Pacers lost to the Raptors, 94-93, in the NBA Summer League on Monday.

The Pacers fall to 1-2 in Summer League action with the loss.

The Pacers led by five points with under two minutes remaining after a Jalen Slawson dunk. But, the Raptors took the lead with 46 seconds left, with Jaden Bradley knocking down a free throw.

Rienk Mast had a shot to win for the Pacers in the closing seconds, but it was blocked by Seth Lundy.

Second-round draft pick and former Purdue star Braden Smith did not score in the game, shooting 0-7 from the field, including 0-4 from three. He did, however, dish out nine assists.

Mast led the Pacers in scoring with 23 points. He also hauled in 10 rebounds, recording a double-double.

Other Pacers in double figures included Slawson (21 points), Gabe McGlothan (16 points), Taelon Peter (10 points), and Yuki Kawamura (10 points).

The Pacers last game on the Summer League schedule is on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.