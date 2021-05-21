Watch
Pacers out after losing to Wizards 115-142

Nick Wass/AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Oshae Brissett (12) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference play-in game Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 10:49 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 22:49:33-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook nearly had a triple-double and Bradley Beal scored 25 points in just 29 minutes to help the Washington Wizards reach the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed by overwhelming the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the play-in round.

Washington led by as many as 38 points and advanced to face Joel Embiid and the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

It all marks quite a turnaround for coach Scott Brooks’ Washington team, which was 17-32 in early April.

Indiana’s run of five consecutive playoff appearances ended in coach Nate Bjorkgren’s debut season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

