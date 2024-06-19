Watch Now
Pacers, Pascal Siakam agree to new max contract, ESPN reports

Pascal Siakam
Morry Gash/AP
Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam during the second half of Game 2 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Milwaukee.The Pacers won 125-108 to tie the series 1-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Pascal Siakam
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and forward Pascal Siakam have agreed to terms on a new maximum contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pacers traded for Siakam, 30, in January and played a large role in the Pacers run in the NBA playoffs.

Now, Siakam is planning to sign a 4-year, $189.5 million contract with the Pacers when the league's moratorium period ends on July 6.

Since the January trade to Indiana, Siakam averaged 21.3 points on 55% shooting in 41 games.

According to ESPN, Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton will now be under contract through 2029 and 2028 respectively.

