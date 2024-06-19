Pacers, Pascal Siakam agree to new max contract, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and forward Pascal Siakam have agreed to terms on a new maximum contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pacers traded for Siakam, 30, in January and played a large role in the Pacers run in the NBA playoffs.

Now, Siakam is planning to sign a 4-year, $189.5 million contract with the Pacers when the league's moratorium period ends on July 6.

Since the January trade to Indiana, Siakam averaged 21.3 points on 55% shooting in 41 games.

According to ESPN, Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton will now be under contract through 2029 and 2028 respectively.