Pacers’ Pascal Siakam named an Eastern Conference reserve for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers’ forward Pascal Siakam has been named an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco on Feb. 16.

Siakam will appear in his third NBA All-Star Game and his first as a member of the Pacers.

“It feels awesome to be named an All-Star again,” Siakam said. “We have a lot of ambitions and goals as a team, but it feels good to be acknowledged as an All-Star to represent the Pacers. I love being here and being part of this team. Being named an All-Star for the first time as a Pacer means a lot, and hopefully, there will be more.”

Acquired from Toronto in a trade last January, he becomes the 16th Pacers player to be named to an NBA All-Star Game, joining the following:



Don Buse

Billy Knight

Reggie Miller

Detlef Schrempf

Rik Smits

Dale Davis

Jermaine O’Neal

Brad Miller

Ron Artest

Danny Granger

Roy Hibbert

Paul George

Victor Oladipo

Domantas Sabonis

Tyrese Haliburton

Siakam leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He ranks 20th in the NBA in field goal percentage at 53.2 percent and is shooting a career-best 41.8 percent from 3-point range.

The reserves for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game were selected by NBA head coaches.

The 74th All-Star Game will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.