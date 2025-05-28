Pacers playoff run offers escape for fan battling cancer

INDIANAPOLIS —“These are the boys. Nembhard actually signed that one for me in person,” said Jake Marshall, showing off his Pacers cards.

Tuesday night, he’s getting ready to head into Game 4 between the Pacers and the Knicks with his friend Andy. It’s a friendship WRTV introduced you to last year after Marshall was scammed out of tickets. Now, they’re watching another playoff run together.

“The Pacers have become, I don’t know, a superhero in my eyes. They’re very important to me,” said Marshall.

Marshall continues to battle stage four cancer.

“I have a big tumor in my right hip, both lungs and some spots on my groin. It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been downhill the last few weeks, but the Pacers keep me going, that’s a big thing,” said Marshall.

The Pacers now have a 3-1 series lead over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. They’re one step closer to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years.

“I would love to see us in the finals. When we go to the finals, how about that?” said Marshall.

“It’s significant, yeah,” said Scott Agness, the Pacers beat reporter for FieldHouse Files.

"Ever since the new year, 2025 turned the calendar, they’ve been one of the top three teams in the league since that point. Now looking into Game 5, they’re 11-3 in the postseason, so it’s no fluke, it’s not like they’re just getting a way with it.”

As they head to Game 5, Agness says the Knicks have looked overwhelmed and, barring a bad shooting night or an all-time performance from Jalen Brunson, it could realistically end in Madison Square Garden Thursday night.

“Right now, all momentum and everything has been rolling for the Pacers,” said Agness.

As the Pacers keep fighting, so will Marshall.

“Obviously, I’m not going to stop when they stop. I’d like an NBA title, I’d like to touch the trophy,” said Marshall.