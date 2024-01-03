Pacers reach agreement on new jersey patch partnership with Spokenote

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Fishers-based Spokenote have reached an agreement on making the local technology startup the team's official jersey patch partner.

The Pacers, beginning tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, will don jerseys with a QR code-like patch on them. This makes the Pacers the first major professional franchise in the United States to do such a thing.

The QR code, when scanned by fans, will take fans to a website featuring special Pacers content.

In the past, the Indiana Pacers partnered with Motorola for their jersey patches.

"We are thrilled to have Spokenote as our jersey patch partner, and their innovative product will allow us to engage our fans in many new and different ways,” said Todd Taylor, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We are extremely proud to assist a local startup on its journey to becoming a widely known consumer brand."

“Spokenote is thrilled to join the Pacers, one of basketball’s hottest and most exciting young teams, as their new jersey patch partner, and we look forward to working alongside them to identify new ways to engage fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and beyond,” said Wechsler.