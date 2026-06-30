Pacers release full 2026 Summer League roster

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Pacers Summer League roster is official, headlined by second round draft pick and former Purdue star Braden Smith.

Here is the full roster, with the player's college or native country in parentheses:



G/F Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington)

G Cameron Hildreth (Wake Forest)

G/F MJ Iraldi (Nova Southeastern)

G Yuki Kawamura (Japan)

C Keba Keita (BYU)

G/F Taevion Kinsey (Marshall)

G Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State)

F/C Rienk Mast (Nebraska)

F Gabe McGlothan (Grand Canyon)

G Taelon Peter (Liberty)

F/C Alex Reese (Alabama)

F Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Georgia Tech)

F Jalen Slawson (Furman)

G Braden Smith (Purdue)

G Jaley Warley (Gonzaga)

Six players on the roster were in the Pacers organization last year. Peter and Slawson ended the year with the Indiana Pacers. Brooks, Hildreth, Iraldi, and McGlothan last played with the Noblesville Boom.

The Pacers are scheduled to play four games in the Summer League, starting on Friday, July 10 against the Cavaliers. Click here to see the full schedule.