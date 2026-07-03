Pacers rookie Braden Smith excited to play in Pacers uniform for the first time

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- New Pacers second-round draft selection and former Purdue standout Braden Smith is set to play in a Pacers uniform for the first time when the NBA Summer League begins next week.

The Westfield High School grad was selected 38th overall in last week's NBA Draft, and he couldn't be more excited to begin his NBA career right in his home city.

"It was awesome," Smith said. "Just being home around my family, my friends. Obviously, I went to college an hour away from here so being close to that. I have a younger brother, being close to him and being able to help him out in his next four years of high school, and obviously being a part of an organization somewhere."

Smith's younger brother, Maddox, will be a freshman at Westfield High School this year, just a 30-minute drive away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Smith just wrapped up a four-year career at Purdue, where the point guard ended as the NCAA's all-time assists leader with 1,103.

As the 22-year-old point guard begins his first couple of weeks as an Indiana Pacer, he mentioned how the Pacers' team culture reminded him of what the Boilermakers had during his four years there.

"I see it how Purdue is," Smith said. "Great culture, great community, great people in the organization, and great players, so for me it's just like I'm coming from one great organization to another one."

Now, Smith comes into the NBA with a clean slate, and he knows he will need to prove himself on the court once again.

"I love it, and I think that's the best thing for me right now is to be able to get that new switch," Smith said. "You start back at ground zero, and you've got to build your way up. That's where I've succeeded in my high school days and also my college days, is that well, okay, nobody thinks you can come in here and make an impact. For me, that's where I strive."

Smith and the rest of the Pacers Summer League roster will compete in their first Summer League game against the Cavaliers on Friday, July 10th.