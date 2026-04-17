Pacers scheduled to play regular-season game in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — The NBA and Zignia Live announced on Thursday that the Indiana Pacers will face the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City this November.

The NBA Mexico City Game 2026 between the two teams will place inside Arena CDMX on Saturday, Nov. 7.

"We're thrilled to bring Indiana Pacers basketball to Mexico City during such a meaningful and vibrant time of year," Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Mel Raines said in a news release . "This is a great opportunity to celebrate our growing fan base in Mexico and across Latin America, while also recognizing the strong Hispanic and Latin American communities here in Indiana. By connecting our local and global fans, we're strengthening the shared culture, energy and love of the game that make this event so special."

There will be no lack of star power in the November matchup.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to be back in action after missing all of the 2025-26 season with an Achilles injury. Pacers forward Pascal Siakam will play fresh off his 2025-26 season, in which he was named an NBA All-Star. Center Ivica Zubac should also be playing for the blue and gold after joining the team ahead of the trade deadline this past season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off an NBA championship just three years ago. Notable players on their roster include Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.

The Pacers vs. Nuggets contest will be the 35th NBA game in Mexico since 1992, which is the most games in any country outside of the United States and Canada.

"The NBA Mexico City Game continues to give fans in Mexico a front‑row connection to the league, its teams and its players," NBA Latin America and Canada Senior Vice President and Head of Operations Raul Zarraga said in the news release. "Hosting our 35th game in the country reflects the depth of the NBA's relationship with Mexico and the role this event plays in bringing the global game to fans locally, across Latin America and around the world."

The November matchup will take place locally during the week of "Día de Muertos" celebrations.

For updates on NBA Mexico City Game 2026, click here.

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