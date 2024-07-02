Pacers sign for No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, ESPN reports

Watch Now
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 02, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers and a former No. 2 overall pick have reached a contract agreement.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pacers and center James Wiseman agreed to a 2-year contract on Tuesday.

Wiseman spent the past two seasons in Detroit after beginning his career in Golden State. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

