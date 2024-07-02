Pacers sign for No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers and a former No. 2 overall pick have reached a contract agreement.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pacers and center James Wiseman agreed to a 2-year contract on Tuesday.

Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/UBA9Yhlejx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2024

Wiseman spent the past two seasons in Detroit after beginning his career in Golden State. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

