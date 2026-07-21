Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to captain charity softball game at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is set to captain the Pacers Foundation Charity Softball Classic on August 24. The game will take place at Victory Field.

The game supports Drive & Dish, a program founded by Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle that fights food insecurity, providing nourishing food to families in Indiana. Drive & Dish is also supported by the Pacers Foundation.

The Softball Classic is set to feature numerous prominent athletes in the Indiana sports world. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Alec Pierce, cornerback Sauce Gardner, safety Cam Bynum, and tight end Mo Alie-Cox are scheduled to attend the event. As for the Pacers, guards Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell are set to attend the game as well. Other members of the Pacers, Colts, and Indiana Fever are also set to make appearances.

Former Colts punter and media personality Pat McAfee is set to emcee the event.

In addition to the players, Pacers mascot Boomer, Fever mascot Freddy Fever, and the Indiana Pacemates will make an appearance at the game.

General admission tickets to the game are $10. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 24.