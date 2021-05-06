Watch
Pacers suspend assistant coach, fine Bitadze after dust-up

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) tries to settle assistant coach Greg Foster during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 16:38:16-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have suspended assistant coach Greg Foster for one game and fined center Goga Bitadze an undisclosed amount following an argument during Wednesday's loss to Sacramento.

The incident occurred in the third quarter after Bitadze gave up a dunk off a rebound that prompted a scolding from Foster.

Bitadze then appeared to curse at Foster after making a 3-pointer.

At the next stoppage, Foster and Bitadze had a heated exchange that prompted another player to intervene.

