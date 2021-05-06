Pacers suspend assistant coach, fine Bitadze after dust-up

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have suspended assistant coach Greg Foster for one game and fined center Goga Bitadze an undisclosed amount following an argument during Wednesday's loss to Sacramento.

The incident occurred in the third quarter after Bitadze gave up a dunk off a rebound that prompted a scolding from Foster.

Bitadze then appeared to curse at Foster after making a 3-pointer.

At the next stoppage, Foster and Bitadze had a heated exchange that prompted another player to intervene.