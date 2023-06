INDIANA — The Indiana Pacers have completed a trade with recent NBA Champions the Denver Nuggets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers traded the No. 29 and No. 32 picks in Thursday's draft to the Nuggets in exchange for the No. 40 pick and the Nuggets first round pick in the 2024 draft.

The Pacers currently hold the No. 7, No. 26, No. 40 and No. 55 picks in the draft.

The first round of the NBA Draft airs live on WRTV beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.