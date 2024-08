INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are guard T.J. McConnell have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Indy for at least five more years.

According to Adrian Wojnarwoski of ESPN, the Pacers and McConnell agreed on a 4-year, $45 million extension to keep him in Indy.

Along with the final year of his current contract, McConnell will remain a Pacers for five more seasons.

This is a developing story.

