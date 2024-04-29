Watch Now
Pacers to play San Antonio Spurs in Paris next season

Michael Conroy/AP
Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 10:35:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Les Pacers vont à Paris.

In English, "The Pacers are going to Paris".

Next January, the Indiana Pacers will travel to Paris, France for a two-game series with the San Antonio Spurs and French star Victory Wembanyama.

The games will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2025, and Saturday, January 25, 2025, the first time the NBA will play two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season.

“The Pacers enjoy tremendous support from fans globally, and we are excited about the opportunity to be a part of the NBA’s efforts to continue bringing the game to new generations of fans all around the world,” said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations.

The last time the Pacers played internationally was in 2019, when the team traveled to Mumbai, India, to take on the Sacramento Kings in a preseason match up.

